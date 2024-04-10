Day trading stocks to buy: Infosys to BEL — Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy today
Day trading stocks to buy: Anand Rathi expert has recommended three shares to buy today —Balrampur Chini Mills, Bharat Electronics Ltd, and Infosys
Day trading stocks for today: Indian stock market is thriving on bullish sentiments as both domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex achieved lifetime highs in the previous session with the 30-share BSE index breaching the coveted 75,000-mark for the first time. However, the frontline indices shed 0.08-0.10 per cent at the time of closing and settled lower on Tuesday dragged by profit booking and weak global cues.
