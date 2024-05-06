Day trading stocks to buy: IOC, BHEL, Sun Pharma — Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy today — May 6
Stocks to buy today: Anand Rathi expert Ganesh Dongre has recommended three shares to buy today — IOC, BHEL, and Sun Pharma
Stock market today: Despite strong global market sentiments, the Indian stock market ended lower on Friday. This was primarily due to profit booking after the indices reached new peaks earlier in the day. The Nifty 50 index ended 172 points lower after reaching a new peak of 22,794, and the BSE Sensex dropped 732 points from its lifetime high of 75,124. The Bank Nifty index also saw a significant decline of 307 points, closing at 48,923. In the broader market, the small-cap index finished 0.55 per cent lower after reaching a new peak of 47,678, and the mid-cap index ended 0.21 per cent lower after touching a new high of 42,774.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started