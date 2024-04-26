Day trading stocks to buy: ITC to Tata Power — Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy today — 26th April
Day trading stocks: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi has recommended three shares to buy today — ITC, BEL, and Tata Power
Day trading stocks to buy today: After a gap-down opening, the Indian stock market witnessed a strong pullback and ended higher for the fifth day in a row on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index gained 167 points and closed at a 22,570 level, the BSE Sensex surged 486 points and ended at the 74,399 mark while the Bank Nifty index finished 305 points higher at the 48,494 level. In the broad market, the Small-cap index outperformed the Nifty 50 index, even as the advance-decline ratio stayed firm at 1.19:1.
