Day trading stocks to buy: Kotak Mahindra Bank to Tata Chem — Anand Rathi expert suggests three shares to buy today
Stocks to buy today: Anand Rathi expert Ganesh Dongre has recommended three shares to buy today — Tata Chemical, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Dr Lal Pathlabs
Stock market today: Despite positive global market cues, the Indian stock market ended lower after a highly volatile session on Monday. The Nifty 50 index lost 33 points and finished at 22,442, while the BSE Sensex ended marginally higher at 73,895. The Bank Nifty index went off 28 points and closed at 48,895. However, the broad market indices fell more than the frontline indices even as the advance-decline ratio fell sharply to 0.45:1.
