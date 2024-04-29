Day trading stocks to buy: PNB to TVS Motor — Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy today
Day trading stocks to buy today: Anand Rathi expert Ganesh Dongre has recommended three shares to buy today — PNB, TVS Motor, and Federal Bank
Day trading stocks to buy today: Following weak global market sentiments, the Indian stock market snapped its five-day winning streak on Friday last week. The Nifty 50 index lost 150 points and closed at the 22,419 level, the BSE Sensex shed 609 points and finished at the 73,730 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index corrected 293 points and ended at the 48,201 level. However, the broad market continued to rally northward even as the advance-decline ratio remained firm at 1.06:1. The small-cap index gained 0.27 percent whereas the mid-cap index shot up 0.83 percent.
