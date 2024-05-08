Day trading stocks to buy: TCS to DLF — Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy today
Stocks to buy today: Anand Rathi expert Ganesh Dongre has recommended three shares to buy today — TCS, HDFC Life, and DLF
Stock market today: Following a period of sideways movement on Monday, the Indian stock market experienced a significant shift on Tuesday, slipping into the weakness zone with range-bound action and ending lower. The Nifty 50 index dipped 140 points and closed at the 22,302 mark, the BSE Sensex corrected 383 points and closed at the 73,511 level, while the Bank Nifty index lost 609 points and finished at the 48,285 mark. This marked a notable change in the market's performance, with the India VIX index surging to a new 52-week peak of 17.64 and finishing 2.45 percent higher at 17.01 level, recording nearly 35 percent rise in one week. Declining shares outnumbered the advancing shares as the advance-decline ratio stood at 0.40 on BSE, the lowest since 15th April 2024. All the sectoral Indices are closed in red (a term used to indicate a negative performance) except Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT. Nifty Reality, Metal, and PSU Banks fell the most among them.
