DB Realty share price hits 5% upper circuit on second day in a row. Buy or sell?

Speaking on the reason for rally in DB Realty share price, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "DB Realty shares are rising due to the short term, buzz after the realty company's announcement about the settlement agreement by its subsidiary Goregaon Hotel for loan repayment in various tranches by 31st March 2025. This would lead to lowering of debt of the company leading to improvement in margins of the realty company as its order book is already in sound condition." However, Gorakshkar maintained that the trigger is for short term and profit booking may trigger any time.