Realty stock hits upper circuit on settlement pact with lender2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 12:34 PM IST
- DB Realty shares surged to hit the upper circuit level of 5% to ₹89 apiece
Shares of DB Realty Ltd surged to hit the upper circuit level of 5% to ₹89 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's trading session after the company said that it has executed a settlement agreement with lender Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, for the loans given by the lender in the past.
