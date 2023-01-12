Realty stock hits upper circuit on settlement pact with lender

“We wish to inform you that the company and its wholly owned subsidiary company, Goregaon Hotel and Realty Ltd (Goregaon Hotel) have executed Settlement Agreements with Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd on 10th January, 2023 for the loans given by the lender in the past. In line with the company's objective to reduce the debt obligations, the parties have agreed to settle all the claims in relation to the Loan Agreements by way of amicable settlement in accordance with the terms and conditions as detailed in the agreements..," the company informed in an exchange filing on Wednesday.