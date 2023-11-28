DB Realty shares surge 3.4% on promoter stake sale, debt-free status
D B Realty's promoter group has sold 1.46 crore shares, generating ₹301 crore. A significant portion of the proceeds has been reinvested into the company, enabling it to retire its entire debt by November 2023.
Shares of DB Realty jumped 3.42% to ₹211.40 apiece in early trade on Tuesday. In a significant development, the company's promoter group has sold 1.46 crore shares, representing a 2.91% stake in the company. The sale of these shares generated a substantial sum of ₹301 crore.
