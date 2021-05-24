DBRS Morningstar downgrades India’s rating to BBB (low); upgrades outlook

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Credit rating agency DBRS Morningstar has downgraded India's long-term foreign and local currency rating to BBB (low) from BBB, citing severe impact of covid-19 on the economy. Moreover, the outlook has been changed to stable from negative on expectations that the policy response will preserve the macroeconomic stability and support the recovery once the pandemic is contained.

DBRS Morningstar, moreover, has lowered India’s short-term foreign and local currency rating to R-2 (middle) from R-2 (high). The R-2 (middle) rating means adequate credit quality, but vulnerable to future events.

"The downgrade reflects the material deterioration in India's public finances as a result of the global health and economic crisis. The country arrived to the crisis with a comparatively weaker fiscal position than most of its BBB-rated peers and a slowing economy," DBRS, which is owned by Morningstar, said in a note.

According to the agency, the downgrade reflects the deterioration in the ‘debt and liquidity’, and ‘economic structure and performance’ building block assessments.

“The government remains committed to a sound macroeconomic policy framework, but the spread of the novel Coronavirus Disease (covid-19) compounds India’s existing credit challenges, including structural impediments to faster productivity growth, elevated government debt levels, and asset quality concerns within the financial sector," DBRS Morningstar added.

Newly reported cases have averaged over three lakh in May, significantly higher than the peak of 87,000 cases in the first wave in September 2020.

At the same, the agency remained hopeful that despite the pandemic’s severe health and economic effect on India, structural factors such as relatively high domestic savings and favorable demographics, continue to underpin the country’s high growth potential.

However, the impact of the pandemic is expected to add to an already high stock of public debt. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that India's debt will increase from 73.9% of the GDP in FY20 to 89.3% of the GDP in FY21.

According to the rating agency, it could upgrade India’s rating if the public debt ratio is placed on a firm downward trajectory, or if the execution of policy reforms significantly improves economy-wide productivity growth. However, the ratings could be downgraded if the debt-to-GDP ratio continues to materially rise over the medium term.

