DCB Bank Q4 earnings: PAT up 25% YoY, NII rises 27%, Board declares dividend

DCB Bank has declared its Q4 earnings along with dividend declaration today.
“The Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today has also recommended a dividend of Re.1.25/- (Rupee One and Paise Twenty-Five only) per equity share of face value Rs.10/- each of the Bank, subject to requisite approvals. The dividend on equity shares, will be paid/despatched within the prescribed time, after the same is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank, said DCB Bank in a stock exchange filing.
According to DCB Bank, its Profit After Tax (PAT) for the fourth quarter of FY 2023 was INR 142 Cr. Net profit for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022 was INR 113 Cr., an increase of 25%. The bank's net profit for the fiscal year 2023 was INR 466 Cr, up from INR 288 Cr in the preceding year—a 62% increase.
On March 31, 2023, the Gross NPA was 3.19%. The Net NPA as of March 31, 2023, was 1.04%. Both the Gross NPA and the Net NPA decreased in comparison to the prior year as well as sequentially. On March 31, 2023, the Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) was 79.34%, and PCR without taking into account Gold Loan NPAs was 79.82%. According to the bank, its capital adequacy ratio was 17.55% as of March 31, 2023 (with Tier I at 15.18% and Tier II at 2.37% as per Basel Ill rules).
During Q4FY23, the bank said its net interest income stood at ₹486 Cr, up by 27% YoY from ₹380 Cr during Q4FY22 whereas in FY23 the bank said its NII stood at ₹1,717 Cr. The bank said it reported a net income of ₹608 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023, up by 22.82% YoY from ₹495 Cr recorded during the year-ago quarter whereas in the financial year 2023 its net income stood at ₹2,126 Cr.
DCB Bank said its operating profit reached ₹244 Cr as against ₹221 Cr during Q4FY22 whereas in FY23 its operating profit stood at ₹787 Cr. Its net assets reached ₹52,366 Cr during Q4FY23 as against ₹44,793 Cr recorded in the year-ago quarter.
The bank’s net deposits stood at ₹41,239 Cr during Q4FY23 compared to ₹34,692 Cr recorded in Q4FY22 whereas its net advances reached ₹34,381 Cr as against ₹29,096 Cr in the same quarter of FY22. DCB Bank said its CASA ratio reached 26.42% during Q4FY23 as against 26.75% in Q4FY22.
Mr. Murali M. Natrajan, Managing Director & CEO said "We are satisfied with our progress in FY 2023. Frontline capacity increase and market opportunity is leading to robust business growth especially in Mortgages, Co-lending, Construction Finance and AIB. Slippages are declining and including restructured portfolio, the fresh slippages are almost at pre Covid-19 levels. Upgrades I Recoveries have been strong and were equal to fresh slippages. Going forward, in a steady manner, we expect further improvement in profitability."
The shares of DCB Bank closed on the NSE at ₹106.35 apiece level down by 4.75% from the previous close of ₹111.65.
