DCB Bank Q4 earnings: PAT up 25% YoY, NII rises 27%, Board declares dividend

On March 31, 2023, the Gross NPA was 3.19%. The Net NPA as of March 31, 2023, was 1.04%. Both the Gross NPA and the Net NPA decreased in comparison to the prior year as well as sequentially. On March 31, 2023, the Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) was 79.34%, and PCR without taking into account Gold Loan NPAs was 79.82%. According to the bank, its capital adequacy ratio was 17.55% as of March 31, 2023 (with Tier I at 15.18% and Tier II at 2.37% as per Basel Ill rules).