DCB Bank share price touches 52-week high on third day in a row. Buy or sell?
DCB Bank shares have been touching 52-week high since 29th December 2023
Stock market today: DCB Bank shares have been in uptrend since December 2023. After bottoming out at around ₹113 apiece levels in December 2023, this banking stock has remained an ideal buy on dips stock for stock market investors. In last one month, DCB Bank share price has risen from around ₹113 to ₹150 apiece levels on NSE, delivering to the tune of 28 per cent return to its positional shareholders. However, it seems that DCB Bank shares still have enough room for upside.
