DCB Bank shares surge after profit rises to 78 crore in March quarter

On the other hand, ICICI Securities has maintained Buy rating on the stock. brokerage said that DCB Bank’s collections continued to trend well reaching ~95-96% in mortgage portfolio and non-paying customer pool falling to sub-1% as of March’21; however, resurgence of covid cases may impact collections in near term. It noted bank's stress exceeding anticipated levels and delay in loan growth recovery as key risks for the lender.

