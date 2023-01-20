DCM Shriram declares 290% dividend, revenue surges 19%YoY in Q3

“Sugar business continues to operate in a favorable policy environment. However, to meet the Ethanol blending program more policy measures are required, especially for the state of UP. Our mills have started crushing in this quarter and is witnessing a better crop. Capacity enhancements in sugar & distillery are commissioned except grain attachment which is likely to be operational in this quarter. Fenesta & Shriram Farm Solution businesses continued to follow the growth trajectory and have delivered promising results. Our Company is making conscious efforts towards sustainability through adding green power, circular economy and resource conservation. Some such measures are already underway and more are being planned Our balance sheet & cash flows continue to be healthy and we are actively looking for more avenues for growth," they said.

