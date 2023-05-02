DCM Shriram Q4 PAT down 53%, revenue slips 3% YoY, Board declares 180% dividend3 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 07:10 PM IST
During today's closing session, DCM Shriram, a mid-cap company, had a market cap of ₹13,589.14 Cr.
During today's closing session, DCM Shriram, a mid-cap company, had a market cap of ₹13,589.14 Cr. The primary businesses represented in DCM Shriram's business portfolio are agri-rural, chlor-vinyl, and value-added business.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×