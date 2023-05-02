DCM Shriram Q4 PAT down 53%, revenue slips 3% YoY, Board declares 180% dividend

The Board of Directors have “recommended final dividend of 180% i.e. Rs. 3.60 per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended 31.3.2023 and therefore, if the same is declared by shareholders at the forthcoming AGM, the total dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 aggregates to 700% i.e. Rs.14/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each (including interim dividends @ 230% i.e. Rs.4.60 per equity share of Rs. 2/- and @ 290% i.e. Rs.5.80/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each declared in the October, 2022 and January, 2023 respectively). The above dividend, if declared by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be credited/dispatched within 30 days from the date of AGM."