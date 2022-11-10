DCX Systems IPO listing: DCX Systems Ltd's shares are going to hit secondary markets soon. As per the information available on BSE website, the equity shares of DCX Systems Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course. As per the tentative schedule, DCX Systems IPO listing date is likely on Friday, 11th November 2022.

Ahead of DCX Systems share price listing, grey market has gone highly bullish on the public issue, and stock markets also predict a strong listing premium from the public offer. They said that in bulls case DCX share price may open above ₹300 apiece whereas in bear case, it may open at around ₹275 per share levels, expecting 35 per cent to 45 per cent listing premium from the public issue.

Speaking on DCX Systems share price listing, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "The public issue is expected give strong listing premium to the lucky allottees. We are expecting DCX Systems shares to list above ₹300 per share levels if the secondary market sentiment is positive. However, in case of weak market sentiments, DCX Systems shares may list at around ₹275 per share levels. So, in bulls case listing premium for the lucky allottees can be expected around 45 per cent against its price band of ₹197 to ₹207 per equity share. However, in bear case, the lucky allottees can expect to reap at least 35 per cent listing premium from the public issue."

On DCX Systems share price listing premium prediction, Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, "The public issue had received a good response from investors both the institutional as well as Retail side, and the current GMP is 70 i.e. around 32 per cent over its issue price. Nevertheless, there are concerns with the company like high dependence on key customers, the majority of the revenue from low margin built to print offset defense contracts, the regulated nature of the industry, high debt to equity, and high working capital requirements. Therefore, we advise investors to lock in listing gains and only aggressive investors should consider making a long-term commitment to the company."

Expecting strong debut of DCX Systems shares, Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India said, "DCX ipo may list around 35 per cent premium of the issue price on listing day. The growing Indian landscape for defence and aerospace may serve as a key opportunity for DCX Systems and holds a positive outlook. Investors may consider this IPO from long term perspective."

On what next after strong listing, Ravi Singh of Share India said, "Investors are advised to hold for the long term as it can benefit, as we are witnessing rise in fancy for defense counters and even the Government of India has many initiatives to boost this sector. With “Make in India", “Atmanirbhar Bharat" and other liberalized policies, the Company is creating bright prospects for it."

DCX Systems IPO GMP today

According to market observers, DCX Systems IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹90 that means grey market is expecting DCX Systems share price opening at around ₹297, near 42 per cent higher from its price band of ₹197 to ₹207 per share.

