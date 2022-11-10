DCX Systems IPO listing soon. Strong debut expected but should you hold?3 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 02:23 PM IST
- DCX Systems share price may open above ₹300 apiece in bulls case and around ₹275 in bear case
DCX Systems IPO listing: DCX Systems Ltd's shares are going to hit secondary markets soon. As per the information available on BSE website, the equity shares of DCX Systems Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course. As per the tentative schedule, DCX Systems IPO listing date is likely on Friday, 11th November 2022.