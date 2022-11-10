DCX Systems IPO listing soon. Strong debut expected but should you hold?

Speaking on DCX Systems share price listing, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "The public issue is expected give strong listing premium to the lucky allottees. We are expecting DCX Systems shares to list above ₹300 per share levels if the secondary market sentiment is positive. However, in case of weak market sentiments, DCX Systems shares may list at around ₹275 per share levels. So, in bulls case listing premium for the lucky allottees can be expected around 45 per cent against its price band of ₹197 to ₹207 per equity share. However, in bear case, the lucky allottees can expect to reap at least 35 per cent listing premium from the public issue."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}