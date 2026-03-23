DCX Systems share price jumps 12% on order win worth ₹563 crore

DCX Systems share price surged by 12% on Monday, March 23, after the company secured a purchase order from a domestic client valued at approximately ₹563.45 crore.

This order involves the production and delivery of Maritime Patrol Radar Systems (MPR) intended for airborne applications. On March 18, the company also received a purchase order worth ₹12.81 crore to produce and supply cable and wire harness assemblies from both domestic and international clients.

Earlier this month, the company was awarded an order amounting to ₹68.05 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics to manufacture and deliver custom-designed antennas and power supplies for airborne applications.

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The company has also revealed plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities by adding oversized PCB assembly capacity at its wholly owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems.

This upgraded capability allows the company to assemble and test large-format PCBs, primarily supporting applications in defense and aerospace, as well as industrial electronics and advanced power systems.

As stated in the official filing, the order is part of standard business activities, with DCX Systems indicating that receiving such orders aligns with its operational goals. The company’s specialization in tailored electronic components for defense purposes has bolstered its robust order pipeline.

Based in Bengaluru, the company primarily focuses on system integration and the production of a wide range of cables and wire harness assemblies, along with its involvement in kitting.

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DCX Systems - Q3 results DCX Systems witnessed a decline of 6.46%, reaching ₹307.05, following a 25.19% drop in consolidated net profit to ₹10.01 crore for Q3 FY25, down from ₹13.38 crore registered in Q3 FY24.

On the other hand, revenue from operations saw a slight increase to ₹200.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter, up from ₹198.16 crore reported in Q3 FY24. Profit before tax for the third quarter of FY25 was ₹15.95 crore, marking a decrease of 1.12% compared to ₹16.13 crore achieved in the same quarter the previous year.

In the December 2024 quarter, EBIT was recorded at ₹17.65 crore, reflecting a year-on-year decrease of 25.93%. The EBIT margin decreased to 8.82% in Q3 FY25, down from the 12.03% seen in the same quarter of the previous year.

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DCX Systems share price today DCX Systems share price today 176.10 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹182.85 apiece and an intraday low of ₹171.90 per share.

According to Ruchit Jain, Head - Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the stock has seen a pullback move with good volumes today. However the overall trend remains sideways with support placed around Rs. 150 and resistance seen around Rs. 210. A breakout beyond this range is required for any directional move.

Further, Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivatives, Angel One, said that DCX Systems has demonstrated notable stability within the 160-165 range over the past few weeks, suggesting a strong support base capable of absorbing short-term volatility. Conversely, the stock faces a significant resistance zone around 192-195, aligned with the 89 DEMA, which may cap near-term upside.

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“A decisive breakout beyond either boundary could act as a catalyst for directional momentum. In the interim, declines toward the support zone may present favorable buying opportunities, while a cautious stance is recommended when prices approach higher resistance levels,” added Krishan.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.