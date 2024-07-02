DCX Systems stock price jumps 16% to touch fresh all-time high on ₹1250 cr order win

DCX Systems shares surged by 16% to a record high of 440 after securing a 1,250 crore order from Larsen & Toubro. The company specializes in system integration and has a growing international footprint in aerospace and defence sectors.

A Ksheerasagar
First Published10:39 AM IST
In Q4 FY24, the company reported a revenue of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>746.20 crore, a notable increase from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>510.55 crore in Q4 FY23.
In Q4 FY24, the company reported a revenue of ₹746.20 crore, a notable increase from ₹510.55 crore in Q4 FY23.(Pixabay)

DCX Systems saw its shares surge by 16% to reach a record high of 440 each early today, following a major development. The company announced securing a substantial order worth 1,250 crore from Larsen & Toubro Limited. This order, disclosed in a filing on Monday, involves the manufacture and supply of electronic modules.

This achievement marks DCX Systems' second significant win in less than two weeks. Previously, it had secured an order valued at 33.2 crore for the supply of cable and wire harness assemblies to both domestic and overseas clients.
 

Also Read | Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Stock Plummets in Today’s Trading

DCX Systems specializes in system integration and manufactures a diverse range of cables, wire harness assemblies, and kits. It has gained recognition as an Indian Offset Partner (IOP) for foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), particularly in the aerospace and defence sectors.

The company finds itself well-positioned amidst a global uptick in defence spending, which is projected to rise from $2,290 billion in CY23 to $2,652 billion in CY27. This growth is driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions, modernization of armed forces, global power dynamics, evolving technology trends, and policy shifts.

In line with global trends, the defence electronics market is set to expand significantly. Estimates indicate it will grow from $142 billion in CY22 to $237 billion in CY30, while the defence electronics market specifically is expected to increase from $2,577 million in CY22 to $7,204 million in CY30.

Also Read | Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Stocks Plunge on Market Turbulence

In Q4 FY24, the company reported a revenue of 746.20 crore, a notable increase from 510.55 crore in Q4 FY23. However, there was a slight decline in EBIT, which stood at 51.91 crore in Q4 FY24 compared to 55.16 crore in Q4 FY23.

This resulted in a reduced EBIT margin of 6.96% in Q4 FY24, down from 10.80% in Q4 FY23. Profit after tax (PAT) also decreased to 32.95 crore in Q4 FY24 from 41.13 crore in Q4 FY23.

While the profit after tax (PAT) for the full year has improved marginally to 75.78 crore in FY24 as compared to 71.68 crore in FY23,. Its order book as of March 31, 2024, is over Rs. 801.16 crore.

Recent developments

The company has made significant strides in its operations. It entered into a Supply and Services Agreement with Israel Aerospace India Services Private Limited for the supply and repair services of spare parts and electronic components, focusing on Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO).

Additionally, the company secured a purchase contract/order worth US$ 1.99 million (approximately 16.53 crore) from Lockheed Martin Corporation, USA.

Furthermore, it also received export orders from overseas customers totaling approximately US$55.13 million (approximately 457.58 crore). These developments highlight the company's growing international footprint and its capability in the aerospace and defence sectors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMarketsStock MarketsDCX Systems stock price jumps 16% to touch fresh all-time high on ₹1250 cr order win

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

276.15
05:10 AM | 2 JUL 2024
3.15 (1.15%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.25
05:10 AM | 2 JUL 2024
1.55 (0.92%)

Bharat Electronics

306.15
05:10 AM | 2 JUL 2024
-1.75 (-0.57%)

Tata Steel

174.70
05:10 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.6 (0.34%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

TV18 Broadcast

44.29
05:05 AM | 2 JUL 2024
2.75 (6.62%)

Archean Chemical Industries

725.10
05:05 AM | 2 JUL 2024
45.05 (6.62%)

Jai Balaji Industries

959.15
05:01 AM | 2 JUL 2024
45.65 (5%)

EPL

211.95
05:05 AM | 2 JUL 2024
10 (4.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,671.00399.00
    Chennai
    73,096.00-607.00
    Delhi
    73,024.0040.00
    Kolkata
    73,743.00543.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue