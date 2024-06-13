Ddev Plastiks share price jumps 130% in three months; should you buy, sell or hold?
Ddev Plastiks share price surged post Q4 results, exceeding target price of ₹334 from PhillipCapital India. Stock opened at ₹388.50 on BSE, reaching intraday high of ₹391.95. Analyst recommends waiting for dip to ₹330 for fresh longs.
Ddev Plastiks share price has been on a tear over the previous three months, with gains of over 130%. Ddev Plastiks share price has risen by 70% since its Q4 results on May 20. In Q4 FY24, DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd's net profit increased by 27.42% over the same time the previous year, reaching ₹61.53 crore. In the fourth quarter of 2023-2024, the company's revenue declined 10.49% from the same time prior year, to ₹605.22 crore.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started