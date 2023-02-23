Debt free company declares ₹15 per share dividend, FIIs ups stake in Q3
KSB Ltd is a mid-cap company having a market cap of ₹6,443.28 Cr and the company deals in the industrial sector. KSB Limited is one of the leading pumps and valves manufacturers in India. Despite being a debt-free company, it has declared a 150% dividend for its eligible shareholders.
