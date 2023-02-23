Debt free company declares 15 per share dividend, FIIs ups stake in Q3

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors has approved “The recommendation of payment of Dividend of INR 15.00 (150%) per equity share on 3,48,07,844 equity shares (Face Value INR 10 each fully paid up) for the financial year ended on 31st December, 2022 and the same shall be payable subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 30th April, 2023 to 11th May, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of Dividend, to be declared."