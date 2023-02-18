Debt free company declares 28 per share dividend, net profit up 91% in Q3

The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹4,337.95 on (21-Dec-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹2,640.80 on (22-Feb-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 5.90% below the 1 year high and 54.57% above the 1 year low. The company has a Price to Earning Ratio of 54.7, higher than its sector PE ratio of 49.2, however, Return on Equity(ROE) for FY22 was 34.5%, more than 20% in FY21. Esab India has a debt-to-equity ratio of zero, indicating that it is debt-free, and its TTM price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio is 1.4, which is high in the industry, according to Trendlyne. During Q3FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 73.72%, FIIs stake of 0.73%, DII holding of 13.26% and a public stake of 12.27%.