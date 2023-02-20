Debt free company Schaeffler India declares ₹24 dividend, PAT up 21% in Q3
With a market capitalization of Rs. 45,812.61 Cr., Schaeffler India Ltd. is a large-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. With four manufacturing facilities and 11 sales offices, Schaeffler has a sizable presence in India thanks to the three well-known product names FAG, INA, and LuK. The firm announced a dividend of ₹24 per share along with its Q3FY23 earnings, which is kind of like icing on the cake given that it is a debt-free corporation.
