Debt free company Schaeffler India declares 24 dividend, PAT up 21% in Q3

Schaeffler India said in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors has “1) Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 24/- per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2/- each. The Dividend for the year ended December 31, 2022 if declared by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) shall be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM. 2) Approved convening of 60th AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. IST at Pune, Maharashtra and the closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from Wednesday, April 12, 2023 to Tuesday, April 18, 2023, both days inclusive, for the purpose of 60th Annual General Meeting and identifying the list of members eligible for the payment of Dividend."