Debt free IT stock with low PE & high ROE declares dividend, FII stake up in Q3

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “inter-alia considered, recommended and declared the 3rd interim dividend of Rs.3/- (Three rupees only) per share for the financial year 2022-23. The interim dividend shall be paid within the statutory time limit to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names would appear on the Register of Members of the Company on March 04, 2023, being the Record date fixed for eligibility of the Dividend."