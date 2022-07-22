Debt free Navratna stock hits 52-week-high, Brokerages are bullish for new high

A Navratna PSU under the Indian Government's Ministry of Defence is Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). For the Army, Navy, and Air Force, the company produces cutting-edge electronic systems and equipment. According to Value Research's statistics, the company is debt-free. After hitting a 52-week-high of ₹270.10 on the NSE, the shares of Bharat Electronics closed today at ₹266.90 apiece level, down by 0.67% from its previous close. On 09-August-21, the stock reached a 52-week low of ₹162.35; hence, at its current price of ₹266.90, it is trading 64 per cent above its 52-week low. Even brokerage houses ICICI Securities and Prabhudas Lilladher are bullish on the stock. The fresh possible highs for the stock have been established by ICICI Securities at a target price of ₹315 and Prabhudas Lilladher at ₹295 respectively.

