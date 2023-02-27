Debt free stock declares Rs. 8.25 dividend, scrip gains 100% from 52-week-low
- With a market valuation of ₹3,654.21 Cr, Vesuvius India Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the industrial industry.
With a market valuation of ₹3,654.21 Cr, Vesuvius India Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the industrial industry. The services offered by Vesuvius, a community of professionals, include design and engineering, products, and operations management. The Board of Directors of that firm has established a record date for the purpose of the recommended dividend for the fiscal year that ends on December 31, 2022.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×