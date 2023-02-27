Debt free stock declares Rs. 8.25 dividend, scrip gains 100% from 52-week-low

The shares of Vesuvius India closed today on the NSE at ₹1,804.00, up by 3.07% from the previous close of ₹1,750.20. The stock recorded a total volume average of 44,360 shares compared to the 20-Day average of 15,373 shares. In the last 1 year the stock has gained 89.32% and on a YTD basis it has rallied 11.61% so far in 2023. In the last 6 months, the stock has gained 30.58% and in the last 1 month it has gained 13.48%. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,858.00 on (27-Feb-2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹900.00 on (07-Mar-2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 2.90% below the 1 year high and 100.44% above the 1 year low. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 55.57%, FIIs stake of 0.86%, DIIs stake of 23.21%, and a public holding of 20.37%. Vesuvius India holds a debt to equity ratio of zero marking it as a debt free company and it has a P/E ratio of 35.7, lower than its sector PE ratio of 48.9.