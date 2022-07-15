With a market valuation of ₹41,960 crore, Abbott India Ltd. is a large cap company that operates in the pharmaceutical industry. The firm provides a wide variety of nutritional goods, medicinal gadgets, and diagnostic solutions. Abbott India Limited is a subsidiary of Abbott's global pharmaceutical business in India and one of the country's fastest-growing pharmaceutical firms. Abbott India shares have surged 13.03% in 1 year and on a year-to-date (YTD) basis the stock has gained 2.48% so far in 2022. The stock reached a 52-week high of ₹23,934.45 on October 5, 2021, and a 52-week low of ₹15,514.00 on February 8, 2022. As of right now, the price of the stock is ₹19,763, which puts it 17.42% close to its 52-week high and 27.38% above its 52-week low. The brokerage firm ICICI Securities has placed a buy call on the shares of Abbott India which is a debt-free company as per Value Research. The brokerage has set a buying range of ₹19200-19750 for the stock with a stop loss of ₹17,630.00 and a target price of ₹21,900.00. ICICI Securities has maintained a target frame of 3 months for the stock to reach its given target price.

