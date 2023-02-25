Debt free stock to pay 1200% dividend, mutual fund stake up in Q3: Buy?

Buy Schaeffler India?

“Post reporting the decent performance in Q3FY2023, the company has increased its capex programme and guided for a capex of Rs. 1,500 crore over CY2022-CY2024E compared to the earlier plan of Rs. 1,000 crore to Rs. 1,200 crore. Increased capex would improve the localisation and, hence, profitability on the shift in opex (outsourced products) to capex. Though export markets are facing headwinds, the company indicates for a healthy traction in export on account of its strategic initiatives, localisation, and relocation strategy in overall group. Schaeffler is assumed to be one of the key beneficiaries of China Plus 1 theme, followed by global players. Along with a strong position in railway and IC business, the company is focusing on the EV business and guided for a doubling of content per vehicle on the shift in business from ICs to EVs. While the company is facing headwinds in the overseas wind energy segment, it foresees a rising opportunity in the domestic wind energy segment. We continue to remain positive on SIL due to consistent performance, rising export, increasing localisation, positive outlook on the domestic PV segment, traction in the railway business, and strong presence in the aftermarket segment. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of Rs. 3,328. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 38.9x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 24.4x its FY2025 estimates," said the brokerage firm Sharekhan post the Q3 earnings of Schaeffler India.