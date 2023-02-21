Debt free stock with low PE ratio declares ₹9.25 dividend, PAT up 40% in Q3
- India Nippon Electricals Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹863.23 Cr and the company deals in the consumer discretionary sector.
India Nippon Electricals Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹863.23 Cr and the company deals in the consumer discretionary sector. The company makes electronic ignition systems for portable engines, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers. Even though it is debt-free, the firm announced a staggering 185% dividend when it announced its Q3 earnings, which is like icing on the cake for eligible shareholders.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×