Debt free stock with low PE ratio declares 9.25 dividend, PAT up 40% in Q3

The company said in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors “declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.9.25 (Rupees nine and paise twenty five only) per fully paid up equity share of Rs.5 each, for the financial year 2022-23. The interim dividend will be paid/ dispatched within the due date to all the shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on the Record Date. The Board of Directors fixed the Record Date as February 24, 2023 for this purpose."