Where to invest in bonds? Ideas for 20232 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 01:16 PM IST
- Investors can look to invest in short term, corporate bond and Banking and PSU Funds which invests predominantly in this segment, advise experts
The current year has been challenging for debt markets as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) took the rate hike path due to high CPI inflation and aggressive hikes by US Federal Reserve. The ten year yield has moved up from 6.75 % to 7.30%.
