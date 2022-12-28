Where to invest in bonds? Ideas for 2023

“The government borrowing will be concentrated in the long end of yield curve to reduce rollover risk in the system. Rates cuts should benefit the short and medium end of the yield curve. The 2-to-5-year segment is attractive due to higher accrual and scope for capital appreciation when rate cut cycle starts after one year. Investors can look to invest in short term, corporate bond and Banking and PSU Funds which invests predominantly in this segment," said Murthy Nagarajan, Head Fixed Income, Tata Mutual Fund while sharing his outlook for 2023.

