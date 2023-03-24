Debt MF changes: Negative for MFs; marginally positive for life insurance2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 02:26 PM IST
This is negative for MFs – debt (ex liquid) contributes 19 per cent of AUMs and 11-14 per cent of revenues, said global brokerage firm CLSA in a report
The Finance Ministry has introduced amendments to taxation on debt mutual funds, with debt MFs now being taxed at marginal tax rate across tenures as against an earlier benefit of long term capital gains with indexation for debt investments of more than three years.
