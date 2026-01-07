Debt vs growth: What investors must check before buying stocks

Stock prices move on earnings, growth stories and sentiment. But long-term wealth creation depends on something far less discussed: the balance sheet. In particular, it is important to consider how much debt a company carries and whether it can service that debt comfortably.

History shows that companies with weak balance sheets tend to underperform sharply during economic slowdowns, even if their business models look attractive. This is why serious investors track debt ratios as closely as profits.

Today, investors can track debt, debt-to-equity, interest coverage and multi-year balance sheet trends for every listed company on Finology Ticker, where data is updated daily and presented in a comparable format.

Source: Reliance Industries Ratios in Finology Ticker

Debt matters most when the cycle turns During good times, debt often looks harmless. Sales grow, profits expand and interest costs appear manageable. Problems surface when demand slows or costs rise.

What typically happens in high-debt companies during downturns:

Interest payments remain fixed while profits fall

Cash flows weaken

Capex and growth plans get postponed

Equity dilution or asset sales become necessary

Stock prices correct sharply In contrast, companies with low or moderate debt have room to absorb shocks. They retain flexibility, protect margins and often gain market share when weaker competitors struggle.

This difference becomes evident when investors track debt trends alongside earnings on platforms like Ticker rather than focusing only on quarterly profit growth.

Real case studies from NIFTY 100: how debt shapes outcomes Debt impacts companies differently depending on business models, cash flows and execution. Looking at real NIFTY 100 companies helps investors understand when leverage works and when it becomes destructive. These patterns are clearly visible when tracking multi-year balance sheet data on Finology Ticker.

TCS: the power of a debt-free balance sheet Tata Consultancy Services is a textbook example of how strong businesses do not always need leverage to create wealth. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 0.10, indicating it is effectively debt-free.

This works because of the nature of its business:

Software services require minimal capital expenditure

Cash generation is consistent and predictable

Growth is funded internally without borrowing Key financial indicators:

Net profit margins consistently above 18%

Return on equity above 52%

Return on capital employed is close to 65%

Interest coverage is effectively infinite due to negligible interest costs With no debt pressure, TCS compounds earnings without financial risk. On Ticker, this strength becomes evident when investors compare its balance sheet, cash flows and ratios over multiple years.

Lesson: Asset-light businesses with high margins rarely benefit from debt. Leverage adds little when returns are already superior.

Source: TCS Ratios in Finology Ticker

Reliance Industries: using debt to accelerate growth Reliance Industries shows how debt can create value when deployed into high-return assets. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio has remained around 0.44, reflecting controlled leverage rather than excess borrowing.

The strategy behind this leverage:

Heavy borrowing to build Jio’s 4G and 5G infrastructure

Interest cost in the range of 6–7%

Telecom infrastructure generating 18%+ returns

Cash flows improved rapidly once the scale was achieved Supporting metrics:

Interest coverage is close to 8x

Net debt to EBITDA at 2.1x , well within comfort

Net debt declining as Jio generates operating cash Ticker’s historical debt and cash flow data clearly show how Reliance transitioned from a high-investment phase to gradual deleveraging.

Lesson: Moderate leverage works when returns comfortably exceed borrowing costs and cash flows are stable.

Tata Motors: when leverage amplifies downside risk Tata Motors illustrates the risks of high debt in cyclical businesses. At its peak, the company’s debt-to-equity ratio exceeded 3.13, putting significant pressure on profitability and cash flow.

The impact during a downturn was visible:

EBITDA fell from ₹ 15,000 crore to ₹ 5,000 crore

Interest expense increased from ₹ 3,000 crore to ₹ 3,500 crore

Interest coverage dropped from 5x to 1.4x

Stock price corrected nearly 50% , from ₹ 1,100 to around ₹ 600 With fixed-interest obligations and declining profits, the company struggled to invest in new technologies, including EVs, during a critical phase.

These stress signals are clearly visible when tracking debt, interest coverage and operating cash flow together on Ticker.

Lesson: High leverage becomes dangerous when paired with volatile earnings. Cyclical sectors and heavy debt rarely mix well.

Source: Tata Motors Company Analysis in Finology Ticker

HDFC Bank: Why banks are different HDFC Bank appears highly leveraged on paper, with a debt-to-equity ratio of around 1.30, but this metric does not carry the same meaning for banks as it does for corporates.

Banking works differently:

Deposits are treated as liabilities, but are a source of low-cost funds

Loans are income-generating assets

Profitability depends on spreads, not absolute leverage Key banking metrics:

Net interest margin around 6%

Strong capital adequacy

Controlled non-performing assets Ticker’s banking-specific ratios help investors focus on the right metrics, such as NIM, CAR and asset quality, rather than conventional debt ratios.

Lesson: Never judge banks using corporate debt benchmarks. The business model itself is built on leverage.

Source: Banking Ratios in Finology Ticker

What these case studies reveal Across sectors and business models, one pattern is clear:

Low or controlled debt protects downside

Productive debt accelerates growth

Excessive leverage magnifies losses

Balance sheet discipline often matters more than short-term earnings Tracking debt ratios, interest coverage and balance sheet trends together, rather than in isolation, helps investors avoid permanent capital loss. Tools like Finology Ticker make this analysis accessible by presenting long-term financial data in a structured and comparable format.

In investing, growth stories change, but balance sheet strength endures.

Debt behaves differently across sectors Not all sectors operate with the same balance sheet structure.

Typically:

IT and FMCG operate with very low debt

Retail and pharma use moderate leverage

Telecom and infrastructure require higher debt

Banks should not be judged using D/E alone For financial institutions, investors should focus on capital adequacy, asset quality, and margins rather than conventional leverage ratios.

Ticker’s sector filters help investors evaluate companies using the right benchmarks.

How debt analysis helps avoid value traps Stocks with high debt often appear cheap on a price-to-earnings or book-value basis. Many of these are value traps.

Warning signs include:

Rising debt for multiple years

Falling interest coverage

Negative free cash flow

Frequent equity dilution

Debt exceeding half of the market capitalisation Most long-term wealth destroyers show these signals well before stock prices collapse. Balance sheet tracking on Ticker allows investors to identify these risks early.

Practical approach for investors Debt analysis does not require complex models.

Simple checks include:

Debt-to-equity below sector average

Interest coverage is comfortably above 5x

Net debt trending down or stable

Operating cash flow is positive When tracked annually, these metrics serve as a strong filter for deeper analysis. Ticker makes these checks accessible without digging through raw annual reports.

You can just enter the above filters in Stock Screener and get the best debt-free stock results for free in seconds.

Source: Free Stock Screener of Finology Ticker

Final takeaway Profits drive headlines. Balance sheets decide survival.

Companies with controlled debt compound steadily across cycles. Those with excessive leverage struggle when conditions change. Tracking debt is not about avoiding growth; it is about managing downside risk.

With structured access to debt ratios, balance sheets, and long-term trends on Finology Ticker, investors now have the data they need. The edge comes from using it consistently.

In the long run, returns come from growth. But staying invested through cycles depends on debt discipline.

Finology is a SEBI-registered investment advisor firm with registration number: INA000012218.