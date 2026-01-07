Debt vs growth: What investors must check before buying stocks

Stock prices move on earnings, growth stories and sentiment. But long-term wealth creation depends on something far less discussed: the balance sheet. In particular, it is important to consider how much debt a company carries and whether it can service that debt comfortably.
History shows that companies with weak balance sheets tend to underperform sharply during economic slowdowns, even if their business models look attractive. This is why serious investors track debt ratios as closely as profits.
During good times, debt often looks harmless. Sales grow, profits expand and interest costs appear manageable. Problems surface when demand slows or costs rise.
During good times, debt often looks harmless. Sales grow, profits expand and interest costs appear manageable. Problems surface when demand slows or costs rise.
What typically happens in high-debt companies during downturns:
In contrast, companies with low or moderate debt have room to absorb shocks. They retain flexibility, protect margins and often gain market share when weaker competitors struggle.
This difference becomes evident when investors track debt trends alongside earnings rather than focusing only on quarterly profit growth.
Debt impacts companies differently depending on business models, cash flows and execution. Looking at real NIFTY 100 companies helps investors understand when leverage works and when it becomes destructive.
Tata Consultancy Services is a textbook example of how strong businesses do not always need leverage to create wealth. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 0.10, indicating it is effectively debt-free.
This works because of the nature of its business:
Key financial indicators:
With no debt pressure, TCS compounds earnings without financial risk.
Lesson: Asset-light businesses with high margins rarely benefit from debt. Leverage adds little when returns are already superior.
Reliance Industries shows how debt can create value when deployed into high-return assets. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio has remained around 0.44, reflecting controlled leverage rather than excess borrowing.
The strategy behind this leverage:
Supporting metrics:
The company transitioned from a high-investment phase to gradual deleveraging.
Lesson: Moderate leverage works when returns comfortably exceed borrowing costs and cash flows are stable.
Tata Motors illustrates the risks of high debt in cyclical businesses. At its peak, the company’s debt-to-equity ratio exceeded 3.13, putting significant pressure on profitability and cash flow.
The impact during a downturn was visible:
With fixed-interest obligations and declining profits, the company struggled to invest in new technologies, including EVs, during a critical phase.
These stress signals are clearly visible when tracking debt, interest coverage and operating cash flow together.
Lesson: High leverage becomes dangerous when paired with volatile earnings. Cyclical sectors and heavy debt rarely mix well.
HDFC Bank appears highly leveraged on paper, with a debt-to-equity ratio of around 1.30, but this metric does not carry the same meaning for banks as it does for corporates.
Banking works differently:
Key banking metrics:
Banking-specific ratios help investors focus on the right metrics, such as NIM, CAR and asset quality, rather than conventional debt ratios.
Lesson: Never judge banks using corporate debt benchmarks. The business model itself is built on leverage.
Across sectors and business models, one pattern is clear:
Tracking debt ratios, interest coverage and balance sheet trends together, rather than in isolation, helps investors avoid permanent capital loss.
In investing, growth stories change, but balance sheet strength endures.
Not all sectors operate with the same balance sheet structure.
Typically:
For financial institutions, investors should focus on capital adequacy, asset quality, and margins rather than conventional leverage ratios.
Sector filters help investors evaluate companies using the right benchmarks.
Stocks with high debt often appear cheap on a price-to-earnings or book-value basis. Many of these are value traps.
Warning signs include:
Most long-term wealth destroyers show these signals well before stock prices collapse. Balance sheet tracking allows investors to identify these risks early.
Debt analysis does not require complex models.
Simple checks include:
When tracked annually, these metrics serve as a strong filter for deeper analysis.
You can use stock screening tools to filter for debt-free stocks.
Profits drive headlines. Balance sheets decide survival.
Companies with controlled debt compound steadily across cycles. Those with excessive leverage struggle when conditions change. Tracking debt is not about avoiding growth; it is about managing downside risk.
With structured access to debt ratios, balance sheets, and long-term trends, investors now have the data they need. The edge comes from using it consistently.
In the long run, returns come from growth. But staying invested through cycles depends on debt discipline.
Finology is a SEBI-registered investment advisor firm with registration number: INA000012218.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.