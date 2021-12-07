Debt-free alpha stock gives 232% return vs Nifty's 108% in 5 years. Do you own?

Highlighting the reasons for expecting more rise in Tech Mahindra share price; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Tech Mahindra is an IT company and due to the Omicron threat, global inflation is expected to shoot up. But, It companies are expected remain least affected by this new Covid virus impact on global economy. So, in coming times, Tech Mahindra is expected to give better results in comparison to other sector companies. Apart from this, it is expected to emerge 5G roll-out beneficiary as it provides hardware infrastructure to telecom companies. So, the stock is poised for big gains in long-term."