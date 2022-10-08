Debt-free bluechip stock sets record date for interim dividend: Do you own?

With a market capitalization of ₹6,10,623.53 Cr, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. is a blue-chip company that operates in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry
With a market capitalization of ₹6,10,623.53 Cr, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. is a blue-chip company that operates in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry. Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), India's largest manufacturer of fast-moving consumer products, has a nearly 90-year existence in the country. Leading household brands including Pond's, Vaseline, Lakmé, Dove, Clinic Plus, Sunsilk, Pepsodent, Closeup, Axe, Simple, Love Beauty Planet, TRESemmé, Brooke Bond, Bru, Knorr, Kissan, Kwality Wall's, Horlicks, and Pureit are included in the company's brand portfolio.
Hindustan Unilever has approved an equity dividend of 3400.00% with a face value of Rs. 1 equaling Rs. 34 per share for the fiscal year that ended March 2022. The dividend yield at the current share price of ₹2,595 is 1.31%.
On Friday, the company informed the stock exchanges by saying that “Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements, 2015 (‘Listing Regulations, 2015’), a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 21st October, 2022 inter alia, to: consider the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022 along with the limited review report of the auditors for the corresponding period; consider the proposal for payment of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year ending 31st March, 2023. Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend, if any, has been fixed as Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022. We shall intimate the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results and the rate of interim dividend declared, if any, to the Exchanges upon the conclusion of the aforesaid Board Meeting and will arrange for announcement of the same in the Press as required under Listing Regulations, 2015."
The shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. ended trading on Friday at Rs. 2,595, down 0.73% from the previous close of Rs. 2,614. In contrast to the 20-Day average volume of 1,703,559 shares, the stock had a total volume of 1,025,923 shares on Friday. In the last 5 years, the stock has given a multibagger return of 107.83% and in the last years, the stock has gained 34%. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 1.89% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 9.90% so far in 2022. According to information from Value Research, Hindustan Unilever has no debt. For the quarter that ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 61.90%, FIIs holding of 13.30% (down by 0.36% QoQ), DIIs holding of 12.20% (up by 0.59% QoQ), and public shareholding of 12.60% (down by 0.23% QoQ.).
