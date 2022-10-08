Debt-free bluechip stock sets record date for interim dividend: Do you own?

On Friday, the company informed the stock exchanges by saying that “Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements, 2015 (‘Listing Regulations, 2015’), a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 21st October, 2022 inter alia, to: consider the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022 along with the limited review report of the auditors for the corresponding period; consider the proposal for payment of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year ending 31st March, 2023. Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend, if any, has been fixed as Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022. We shall intimate the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results and the rate of interim dividend declared, if any, to the Exchanges upon the conclusion of the aforesaid Board Meeting and will arrange for announcement of the same in the Press as required under Listing Regulations, 2015."

