Debt-free CDGS stock to declare bonus shares soon: Do you own?

The company said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at A-45, First Floor, Mohan Co-operative Industrial Estate, New Delhi - 110044, inter alia 1. to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022, including the Cash Flow Statement (by way of a Note), along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on September 30, 2022; and 2. to consider and recommend a proposal for Declaration of Bonus Shares to the Equity Shareholders of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company, as on the Record Date to be determined by the Board of Directors of the Company."