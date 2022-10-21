Debt-free CDGS stock to declare bonus shares soon: Do you own?2 min read . 10:56 PM IST
Small-cap firm CL Educate Ltd operates in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) industry and has a market capitalization of ₹385.87 Cr. The objective of CL Educate Ltd. is to specialize in many areas of education. Over the last 20 years, the CL brand has expanded and become well-known in a variety of educational fields, such as test preparation and vocational programs. The Board of Directors will meet on November 2, 2022, to discuss and announce bonus shares as well as Q2 results, which will be the cherry on top of the firm for the shareholders, which is virtually debt-free.
The company said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at A-45, First Floor, Mohan Co-operative Industrial Estate, New Delhi - 110044, inter alia 1. to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022, including the Cash Flow Statement (by way of a Note), along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on September 30, 2022; and 2. to consider and recommend a proposal for Declaration of Bonus Shares to the Equity Shareholders of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company, as on the Record Date to be determined by the Board of Directors of the Company."
The shares of CL Educate Ltd closed today at ₹136.75 apiece, up by 0.40% from the previous close of ₹136.20. The stock recorded a total volume of 23,702 shares on Friday compared to the 20-Day average volume of 45,383 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 35.93% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 19.02% so far in 2022. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 52.50%, FIIs holding of 8.37%, and public shareholding of 39.14%.
