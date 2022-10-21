Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Debt-free CDGS stock to declare bonus shares soon: Do you own?

Debt-free CDGS stock to declare bonus shares soon: Do you own?

2 min read . 10:56 PM ISTVipul Das
The shares of CL Educate Ltd closed today at 136.75 apiece, up by 0.40% from the previous close of 136.20.

  • Small-cap firm CL Educate Ltd operates in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) industry and has a market capitalization of 385.87 Cr.

Small-cap firm CL Educate Ltd operates in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) industry and has a market capitalization of 385.87 Cr. The objective of CL Educate Ltd. is to specialize in many areas of education. Over the last 20 years, the CL brand has expanded and become well-known in a variety of educational fields, such as test preparation and vocational programs. The Board of Directors will meet on November 2, 2022, to discuss and announce bonus shares as well as Q2 results, which will be the cherry on top of the firm for the shareholders, which is virtually debt-free.

Small-cap firm CL Educate Ltd operates in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) industry and has a market capitalization of 385.87 Cr. The objective of CL Educate Ltd. is to specialize in many areas of education. Over the last 20 years, the CL brand has expanded and become well-known in a variety of educational fields, such as test preparation and vocational programs. The Board of Directors will meet on November 2, 2022, to discuss and announce bonus shares as well as Q2 results, which will be the cherry on top of the firm for the shareholders, which is virtually debt-free.

The company said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at A-45, First Floor, Mohan Co-operative Industrial Estate, New Delhi - 110044, inter alia 1. to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022, including the Cash Flow Statement (by way of a Note), along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on September 30, 2022; and 2. to consider and recommend a proposal for Declaration of Bonus Shares to the Equity Shareholders of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company, as on the Record Date to be determined by the Board of Directors of the Company."

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

The company said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at A-45, First Floor, Mohan Co-operative Industrial Estate, New Delhi - 110044, inter alia 1. to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022, including the Cash Flow Statement (by way of a Note), along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on September 30, 2022; and 2. to consider and recommend a proposal for Declaration of Bonus Shares to the Equity Shareholders of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company, as on the Record Date to be determined by the Board of Directors of the Company."

The shares of CL Educate Ltd closed today at 136.75 apiece, up by 0.40% from the previous close of 136.20. The stock recorded a total volume of 23,702 shares on Friday compared to the 20-Day average volume of 45,383 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 35.93% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 19.02% so far in 2022. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 52.50%, FIIs holding of 8.37%, and public shareholding of 39.14%. 

The shares of CL Educate Ltd closed today at 136.75 apiece, up by 0.40% from the previous close of 136.20. The stock recorded a total volume of 23,702 shares on Friday compared to the 20-Day average volume of 45,383 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 35.93% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 19.02% so far in 2022. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 52.50%, FIIs holding of 8.37%, and public shareholding of 39.14%. 

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP