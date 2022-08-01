Debt-free consumer discretionary stock sets record date for dividend

Debt-free consumer discretionary stock sets record date for dividend2 min read . 01 Aug 2022
- With a market capitalization of Rs. 6,165.66 crore, V Mart Retail Ltd. is a mid-cap company that serves the nation's consumer discretionary industry.
Today the company said in stock exchange filings that “This is in reference to our letter dated 25th May, 2022, wherein it was informed that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 25th May, 2022 have inter-alia, recommended final dividend of Rs. 0.75 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- for FY 2021-22, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th August, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed the Book Closure date from Saturday 20th August, 2022 to Tuesday 30th August, 2022 and Friday, 19th August, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the names of members eligible for final dividend for FY 2021-22."
As per Value Research, V-Mart is a debt-free company and the company currently holds a promoter shareholding of 46.14%. The shares of V-Mart Retail Ltd closed today at ₹3,089.55 apiece, up by 11.47% from the previous close of ₹2,771.70. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 21.94% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 16.61% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has fallen 17.48% but has gained by 23.74% in the last 1 month. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹4,848.80 on 11th November 2021 and a 52-week-low of ₹2,406.85 on 27th June 2022.