The industrial sector-focused Creative Castings Ltd. is a small cap company with a market cap of Rs. 50.28 crore. With a capacity of 1000 MT/year, Creative is the most reputable and high-quality investment casting producer and exporter in India. The firm provides more than 5000 various types of castings in both as-cast and fully-machined states to virtually all technical applications, including pumps and valves, defence, oil and refinery, fire control equipment, vehicles, etc. To the leading businesses in India and throughout the world, Creative Castings Limited provides more than 4500 distinct types of machined and raw investment castings in more than 175 grades of materials. As per the data of Value Research, the company currently holds a debt-free status. The Board of Directors has set the record date for investors to take notice of for the payment of final dividend at the rate of 100% (i.e. Rs. 10.00 per equity share of Rs. 10.00 each) for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2022. The dividend yield goes to 2.76% at the current market price of ₹361.55.

Creative Castings Ltd said in a stock exchange filings that “The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Today i.e. Saturday, the 13th day of August, 2022, inter alia, transacted the following material businesses: Approved and recommend payment of final Dividend at the rate of 100% (i.e. Rs. 10.00 per equity shares of Rs. 10.00 each) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2022 subject to approval of Members at ensuing 37th Annual General Meeting (‘37th AGM’) of the Company; Fixed the date of 37th AGM of the Company on Monday, 26th September, 2022; Fixed Cut-off date i.e. Monday, 19th September, 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining members entitled for remote e-voting and eligible to participate ensuing 37th AGM; Fixed Record date i.e. Monday, 19th September, 2022 for the purpose of final Dividend to be declared at 37th AGM."

On Friday, Creative Castings Ltd. shares closed at Rs. 361.55, down 3.59% from the previous close. The stock price climbed from ₹13.77 on January 8, 2016, to the market price today, representing a multibagger return and an all-time high of 2,525.64%. The stock has generated a multibagger return of 329.65% over the past five years, but it has dropped 13.91% in the past year. The stock has risen by 1.57% YTD so far in 2022.