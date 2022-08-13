Debt-free multibagger stock fixes record date for 100% dividend

The industrial sector-focused Creative Castings Ltd. is a small cap company with a market cap of Rs. 50.28 crore. With a capacity of 1000 MT/year, Creative is the most reputable and high-quality investment casting producer and exporter in India. The firm provides more than 5000 various types of castings in both as-cast and fully-machined states to virtually all technical applications, including pumps and valves, defence, oil and refinery, fire control equipment, vehicles, etc. To the leading businesses in India and throughout the world, Creative Castings Limited provides more than 4500 distinct types of machined and raw investment castings in more than 175 grades of materials. As per the data of Value Research, the company currently holds a debt-free status. The Board of Directors has set the record date for investors to take notice of for the payment of final dividend at the rate of 100% (i.e. Rs. 10.00 per equity share of Rs. 10.00 each) for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2022. The dividend yield goes to 2.76% at the current market price of ₹361.55.

