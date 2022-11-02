Debt-free multibagger stock rallies 238% in 5 years, 150% dividend declared5 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 10:37 PM IST
- TCI Express Ltd. is a mid-size firm in the logistics industry with a market worth of Rs. 7,223.49 crore
TCI Express Ltd. is a mid-size firm in the logistics industry with a market worth of Rs. 7,223.49 crores. The foremost acknowledged logistics provider in India is Transport Corporation of India (TCI), which has more than 40.000 pickup and delivery sites. The firm has released its Q2 results and issued an interim dividend for the fiscal year 2022–2023 at a rate of 150% (Rs. 3-) per equity share.