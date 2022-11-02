Debt-free multibagger stock rallies 238% in 5 years, 150% dividend declared

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Chander Agarwal, Managing Director, said “Q2 FY2022 started on a positive note with strong economic and business activities. The recovery trend was visible in many internal & external economic indicators and parameters. During the quarter, we saw an overall improvement in the output for the month of July with a marginal decline in August primarily due to a decline in the manufacturing and mining sector. The E-Way bills generation, a key parameter that measures the performance of the logistics sector, grew by 152% over the pre-Covid period (October 2019-February 2020) in September reaching 7.6 crore. As regards to the financial performance of the quarter, TCI Express, being the market leader in express logistics, delivered the highest quarterly revenue of Rs. 312 crores, registering a growth of 13.2% y-o-y and 6.8 % on a sequential basis, primarily driven by growing SME customers, higher volume across the services. Automation of the sorting centres substantially increasing the daily capacity by reducing parcel handling time, vehicle halting time and labour involvement resulting enhancement of overall operational efficiency and strong sustainable margin."