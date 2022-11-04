Debt-free multibagger stock to pay 300% dividend, analysts see new high ahead5 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 11:02 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹28,417.18 crore, Supreme Industries Ltd (SIL). is a large-cap industrial firm. With seven business divisions, Supreme Industries Limited is the leading plastic processing company in India. The company has ventured in a variety of plastic processing techniques, including extrusion, rotational moulding (ROTO), compression moulding, blow moulding, and injection moulding. In India's plastics sector, Supreme is widely recognised as a pioneer. The largest plastics processors in the nation efficiently handle quantities of over 3,50,000 tonnes of polymers yearly. Supreme Industries is a debt-free firm, according to Value Research's statistics, but the cherry on top is that it will soon pay a 300% dividend.