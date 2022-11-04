Debt-free multibagger stock to pay 300% dividend, analysts see new high ahead

“Supreme Industries’ Q2FY23 performance was weak on the EBITDA margin front. Inventory losses amid sharp fall in the PVC prices (fall by 40% from April 2022) has dragged consolidated EBITDA margin down to 7.1% (vs. ~15% pre-Covid margin). We cut our FY23 EBITDA margin estimate by 180 bps YoY to 12.8% (factoring in sharp fall in Q2FY23 EBITDA margin). We believe, EBITDA margins will bottom out in FY23 and be back to its pre-Covid level by FY24 onwards supported by stable PVC prices, new product launches in the value added product segment and improved operating leverage. On the revenue front, Q2FY23 piping segment volume growth of 9% was much ahead of our estimate of a decline by ~2%. The management expects strong demand of piping products from H2FY23 led by recovery in the rural demand. We believe SIL’s piping segment will report a volume CAGR of 19% over FY22-24E supported by revival in agri, housing and infrastructure pipe demand. We believe government sponsored schemes such as Nal Se Jal Mission, Swatch Bharat Abhiyan, sanitation, affordable housing, can be the key catalysts for SIL’s volume growth. We build in revenue, earnings CAGR of 12%, 3%, respectively, over FY22-24E led by piping segment revenue CAGR of 12%. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock considering strong growth outlook in the company’s core business and robust balance sheet condition. We value the stock at 32x PE of FY24E EPS and revise our target price to ₹2600/share," said the research analysts of the broking firm ICICI Direct Research.

