Debt-free multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 1.19 Cr: Should you buy?

“In Q1FY23, SIL witnessed strong demand revival in its piping segment both from agri and housing sector amid sharp fall in PVC prices (declined 32% from its peak in April 2022). We believe SIL’s piping segment will report a volume CAGR of 19% over FY22-24E supported by revival in agri, housing and infrastructure pipe demand. Government sponsored schemes such as Nal Se Jal Mission, Swatch Bharat Abhiyan, Sanitation, affordable housing we believe can be the key catalysts for SIL’s volume growth. The EBITDA margin is likely to be in the range of 14.5-15% for FY23 considering softening of PVC prices. We model revenue, earnings CAGR of 11%, 7%, respectively, over FY22-24E led by piping segment revenue CAGR of 12%. Supreme Industries’ balance sheet remained robust with net cash balance of ₹526.4 crore on the book in FY22 and RoCE, RoE of ~26%, ~25% respectively," said the research analysts of the broking firm ICICI Securities.